Fmr LLC Has $48.14 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,047 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $48,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.99 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.