Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,894 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $43,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 265,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 42.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 511,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Columbus McKinnon news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

