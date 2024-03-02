Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,265 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $39,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,304,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mobileye Global by 3,393.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,292 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $27.05 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -676.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of -0.30.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.