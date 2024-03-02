Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,907 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $40,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 174,838 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 393,374 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of PUK opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

