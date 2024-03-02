Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,756 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kura Sushi USA worth $44,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $95.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.75 and a beta of 2.01. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

