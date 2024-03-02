Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,953 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $43,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ecovyst by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,176,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,608 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,850,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ecovyst by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,590 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.