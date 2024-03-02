Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,754,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,208,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $157,621,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $22,503,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $10,218,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $1,276,000.
Oddity Tech stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
