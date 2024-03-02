Fmr LLC Purchases 130,584 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,584 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Univest Financial worth $44,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,395,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,599,000 after purchasing an additional 255,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 115,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 260.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 285,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.88. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

