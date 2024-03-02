Fmr LLC Purchases 431,801 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Fmr LLC increased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $48,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,852,000 after purchasing an additional 321,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,317,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,626,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

