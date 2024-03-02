Fmr LLC Purchases 433,252 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fmr LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,252 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $47,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $29.78 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

