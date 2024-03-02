Fmr LLC Purchases 4,476,644 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $48,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.