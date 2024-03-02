Fmr LLC Purchases 856,751 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,751 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $48,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in V.F. by 20.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 43.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

