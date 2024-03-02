Fmr LLC Purchases 924 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 745,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $42,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,421,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

