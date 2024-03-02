Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $45,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,975,000 after purchasing an additional 931,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

NYSE CAG opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

