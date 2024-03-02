Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Fmr LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,241 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $46,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWE opened at $48.08 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

