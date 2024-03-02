Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,927,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,127,574 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $46,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Olaplex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Olaplex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Olaplex by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OLPX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLPX

Olaplex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.