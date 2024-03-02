Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331,878 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $47,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Stock Performance

BOWL opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. The firm had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BOWL. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bowlero has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bowlero Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

