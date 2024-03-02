Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $47,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pool by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $403.41 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $406.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.05. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

