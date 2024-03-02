Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700,557 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $43,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHB opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

