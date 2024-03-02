Fmr LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $40,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

