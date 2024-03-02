Fmr LLC Sells 13,368 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 972,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $41,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Cognex stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

