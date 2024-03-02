Fmr LLC Sells 16,885 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,885 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $47,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $158,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

NTLA stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

