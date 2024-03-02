Fmr LLC Sells 288,152 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,152 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $40,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 119,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 170,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $199.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.16 and a 200 day moving average of $194.51.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

