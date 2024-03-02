Fmr LLC Sells 352,100 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,896,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352,100 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $45,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 246,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $15.16 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -94.74%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

