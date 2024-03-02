Fmr LLC Sells 366,345 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366,345 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $43,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $44.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.