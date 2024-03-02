Fmr LLC Sells 4,421 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of Postal Realty Trust worth $40,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 97.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

PSTL stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $310.24 million, a P/E ratio of 129.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 872.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Featured Articles

