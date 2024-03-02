Fmr LLC Sells 48,179 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,380,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,179 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $44,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNNE opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.90.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

