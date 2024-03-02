Fmr LLC Sells 798,310 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,234,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,310 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $47,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,244,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 898,415 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.8 %

OSW stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 2.17. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.