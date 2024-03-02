Fmr LLC Sells 81,426 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 81,426 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $42,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $234.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.52. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.