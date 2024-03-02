Fmr LLC Sells 91,759 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,577,587 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 91,759 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $40,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,374,000 after buying an additional 63,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HP by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 212,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,010,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 179,733 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

