Fmr LLC Sells 91,931 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,931 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $45,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.