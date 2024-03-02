Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.13, but opened at $36.25. Forward Air shares last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 91,538 shares trading hands.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 10.58%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Forward Air by 809.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 608,430 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 15,487.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 726,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,942,000 after purchasing an additional 721,877 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $4,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Down 13.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.