FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $13.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

