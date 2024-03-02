FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $13.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
