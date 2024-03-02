FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Issued By Cormark

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.45 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.