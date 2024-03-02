FY2023 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Decreased by Pi Financial

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Pi Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$141.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.52. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

