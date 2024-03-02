FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Decreased by Analyst

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.98. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$299.85.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$311.79 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$201.73 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$292.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$263.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.