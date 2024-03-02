FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Cut by Cormark (TSE:OLA)

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OLA. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities downgraded Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.09.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.55. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.90.

In related news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson purchased 37,964 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. In other Orla Mining news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier acquired 7,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. Corporate insiders own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

