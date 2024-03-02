G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $33.24 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.43.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,546,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 149,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

