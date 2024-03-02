Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Galapagos Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

