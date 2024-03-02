Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

