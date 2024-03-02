Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.69. 325,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 160,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Gatekeeper Systems Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

