Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 13,944.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after buying an additional 295,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $114.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

