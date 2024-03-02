Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.28. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 12,990,140 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 42,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $58,938.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,594,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 42,402 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $58,938.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,844 shares in the company, valued at $940,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 593,120 shares of company stock worth $870,946. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

