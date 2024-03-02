Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $46.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

