Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Global Ports Stock Down 2.2 %
GPH opened at GBX 222 ($2.82) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.59. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 139.50 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.68). The stock has a market cap of £151.05 million, a PE ratio of -888.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94.
About Global Ports
