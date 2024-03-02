Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get Global Ports alerts:

Global Ports Stock Down 2.2 %

GPH opened at GBX 222 ($2.82) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.59. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 139.50 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.68). The stock has a market cap of £151.05 million, a PE ratio of -888.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94.

About Global Ports

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.