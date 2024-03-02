Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSAT opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. Analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 62.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

