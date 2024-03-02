GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. GoodRx traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.30. 736,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,751,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

