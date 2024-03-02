GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) PT Set at C$0.70 by Eight Capital

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.70 price target by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 324.24% from the stock’s current price.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

GoviEx Uranium Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GXU opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$134.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.27. GoviEx Uranium has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.