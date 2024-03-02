Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.05% from the company’s current price.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Greatland Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

LON:GGP opened at GBX 6.45 ($0.08) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.