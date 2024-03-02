Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.05% from the company’s current price.
Greatland Gold Trading Up 2.4 %
LON:GGP opened at GBX 6.45 ($0.08) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65.
Greatland Gold Company Profile
