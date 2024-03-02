Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $52.36. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 144,446 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRBK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRBK

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Articles

