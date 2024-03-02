Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $52.36. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 144,446 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRBK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Articles

